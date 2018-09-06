DSC Chief Arrested News Today 입력 2018.09.06 (15:18) 수정 2018.09.06 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



A former chief of staff for the Defense Security Command has been arrested on charges of illegally monitoring civilians affected by the sinking of the Sewol ferry. This marks the first arrest warrant to be issued in the investigation into the now-disbanded unit.



[Pkg]



A general military court issued an arrest warrant for Maj. Gen. So Gang-won, who served as the chief of staff of the Defense Security Command (DSC), for his alleged involvement in monitoring the bereaved families of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster. In an arraignment hearing that began at 1 p.m. Wednesday and lasted for more than six hours, the court explained that it decided to issue the arrest warrant, since the charges against the major general have been proven and that there are risks that he is likely to destroy evidence. So is accused of abusing his power and obstructing the exercise of rights. He is the first official of the now-disbanded Defense Security Command to be taken into custody since a probe was launched in July into the command's alleged consideration of martial law and illegal surveillance of civilians affected by the ferry disaster. So was a DSC commander in charge of Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province when the ferry disaster occurred in 2014. The former DSC chief of staff is accused of being actively involved in the monitoring of bereaved families of Sewol victims and other related civilians as a member of the command's task force on the ferry sinking. Before entering the court Wednesday afternoon, So said that he would be sincere and honest in the arraignment hearing. The Defense Ministry suspended So from his duties with the DSC and returned him to the Army in July, after the allegations against him surfaced. So is now a deputy commander of the First Army Command. But the Army will soon hold a meeting of a disciplinary deliberation committee to decide whether or not to dismiss him.

