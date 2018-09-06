Hiring Irregularities News Today 입력 2018.09.06 (15:20) 수정 2018.09.06 (15:29)

[Anchor Lead]



Police are investigating officials from the labor union of a bus operating company in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province who are suspected of receiving illegal funds in return for hiring certain bus drivers and even fabricating their resumes. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



This bus operating company has some 300 drivers. One of them says that he transferred 1.5 million won to the bank account of a senior labor union member in return for landing a job at the company.



[Soundbite] Bus Driver (Voice Modified): "I knew that you have to pay to get a job here. I paid 1.5 million won, less than others."



Another bus driver said that he paid a labor union official 2 million won for getting hired by the company.



[Soundbite] Bus Driver (Voice Modified): "It's impossible to get a job here without a recommendation from the labor union. Of course, you have to pay to get a recommendation."



In some instances, the drivers were found to have fabricated their qualifications, such as forging at least one year of experience in driving large vehicles, which is required for bus drivers. One of the drivers paid 500,000 won to a senior colleague to receive help in fabricating his resume.



[Soundbite] Bus Driver (Voice Modified): "Before I started working here, I had nothing to do with driving buses. They can help you fix this problem."



More than 50 bus drivers from three bus operating companies based in Changwon have testified so far about the irregularities. The companies mostly hire bus drivers at the recommendations of people they know, such as labor union officials, who have the authority to recommend drivers.



[Soundbite]Official from Bus Company's Labor Union (Voice Modified): "I don't think it's the right time to give an interview."



The government of Changwon City last year provided over 16 billion won to the three companies to help them cover their operation losses.

입력 2018.09.06 (15:20) 수정 2018.09.06 (15:29) News Today

