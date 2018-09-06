BTS American Tour News Today 입력 2018.09.06 (15:22) 수정 2018.09.06 (15:29)

[Anchor Lead]



The K-pop sensation BTS begins its hotly anticipated American tour in Los Angeles fresh off its feat of topping the Billboard 200 chart for the second time. Fans have been spending several nights camping out at the concert venue. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Here outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles... Long queues have formed with people even setting up tents to spend the night outside. They are fans of K-pop band BTS who have come from all over America for their LA concert. BTS will perform in LA four times this week through the weekend. Tickets were sold out long before but some fans have been standing in line from 3 days ago to occupy the standing seats closer to the stage. "I'm from Portland Oregon, I flew here the other day, but i saw online that people already lining up, so I decided to come line up, and I've been here for 3 days" Local media in the US are also closely covering the unusually long lines, while introducing BTS. One news outlet said the Korean boy band edged out Taylor Swift and topped the Billboard main chart for the second time. It credited them for creating a global sensation. The report also said the number of likes and retweets related to BTS surpassed 5 million last year, which are more than those of President Donald Trump and Justin Bieber combined. Starting with LA this week, BTS has embarked on their world tour that will bring them to 16 cities around the world.

News Today

