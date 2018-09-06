Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.09.06 (15:23) 수정 2018.09.06 (15:30)

[Anchor Lead]



For many actors, being selected to serve as a juror at a film festival is as much an honor as winning an award itself. Go Hyun-jung and Yoo Jun-sang will sit on the jury selecting the actor of the year at this year's Busan International Film Festival. This story and more coming up in today’s entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Organizers for the 23rd Busan International Film Festival said that actors Go Hyun-jung and Yoo Jun-sang have been appointed as jurors selecting the actor of the year, citing their charismatic performances and activities in various fields. Every year, celebrated actors serve as jurors to select the actor of the year, an award given to the most outstanding rookie among actors who have appeared in domestic independent movies. The awards will be given at the closing ceremony of the film festival on October 13th. Attention is being drawn to whether or not Go Hyun-jung will attend the awards ceremony. The actress has halted all activities and not made public appearances since she quit a TV series midway early this year due to discord with the production team. However, Go will likely appear in public soon for the first time in half a year, as the actor of the year award is directly given by the jurors to the winner. Popular K-pop musicians PSY and Rain are teaming up to hold a special joint concert next month. According to sources in the K-pop industry, the joint concert will be held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on September 29th. This marks the first time the two artists will prepare and stage a concert together. They have appeared in each other's concerts as special guests before. The two musicians have agreed to hold the joint concert, as they found mutual musical interests and tastes while PSY produced Rain's single "The Best Present" last year. It is frequent singers collaborate and hold joint concerts.

However, a joint show by PSY and Rain is attracting particular attention, as both of them are world stars with a reputation for thrilling, stunning performances. Fans are expressing high expectations for PSY and Rain's joint concert, predicting a fierce competition to purchase the tickets.

