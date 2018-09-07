Inter-Korean Summit News Today 입력 2018.09.07 (15:04) 수정 2018.09.07 (15:11)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s special envoys to North Korea said leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his commitment to complete denuclearization and, for the first time, laid out a time line for the process. In their meeting, they said Kim defined the current situation between Pyongyang and Washington as "somewhat difficult," and emphasized that he had trust in U.S. President Donald Trump.



[Pkg]



According to the chief envoy, Chung Eui-yong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un emphasized his commitment to complete denuclearization plans several times when meeting with the South Korean special envoys. The North Korean media also reaffirmed that.



[Soundbite] (Korean Central Television (N. Korea)) : "Our leader reaffirmed his commitment to denuclearization and said that the North and the South will cooperate more closely to achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula."



Kim Jong-un said he aims to complete denuclearization by the end of President Donald Trump's first term, which ends in January 2021.



[Soundbite] Chung Eui-yong(Chief Special Envoy to N. Korea) : "Chairman Kim said he wants to complete denuclearization and improve relations with the U.S. by the end of President Trump's first term in office."



Although the North Korean leader mentioned an improvement in relations as a precondition, it was the first time that he specified the timeline of the denuclearization process. Kim said that the current relations between Pyongyang and Washington are "somewhat difficult," but he showed his resolve to improve the ties based on trust in President Trump. The special envoys said they received an impression that the North Korean leader expects the South to play multiple roles along the way. Cheong Wa Dae said that President Trump also requested President Moon in their

phone conversation on September 4 to act as a "chief negotiator" representing both the North and the United States. Cheong Wa Dae has touted the mentioning of an exact timeline as an important milestone in the denuclearization process. All eyes are on what kind of message the South Korean president will be able to induce from the North Korean leader at the upcoming inter-Korean summit.

Inter-Korean Summit

입력 2018.09.07 (15:04) 수정 2018.09.07 (15:11) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s special envoys to North Korea said leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his commitment to complete denuclearization and, for the first time, laid out a time line for the process. In their meeting, they said Kim defined the current situation between Pyongyang and Washington as "somewhat difficult," and emphasized that he had trust in U.S. President Donald Trump.



[Pkg]



According to the chief envoy, Chung Eui-yong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un emphasized his commitment to complete denuclearization plans several times when meeting with the South Korean special envoys. The North Korean media also reaffirmed that.



[Soundbite] (Korean Central Television (N. Korea)) : "Our leader reaffirmed his commitment to denuclearization and said that the North and the South will cooperate more closely to achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula."



Kim Jong-un said he aims to complete denuclearization by the end of President Donald Trump's first term, which ends in January 2021.



[Soundbite] Chung Eui-yong(Chief Special Envoy to N. Korea) : "Chairman Kim said he wants to complete denuclearization and improve relations with the U.S. by the end of President Trump's first term in office."



Although the North Korean leader mentioned an improvement in relations as a precondition, it was the first time that he specified the timeline of the denuclearization process. Kim said that the current relations between Pyongyang and Washington are "somewhat difficult," but he showed his resolve to improve the ties based on trust in President Trump. The special envoys said they received an impression that the North Korean leader expects the South to play multiple roles along the way. Cheong Wa Dae said that President Trump also requested President Moon in their

phone conversation on September 4 to act as a "chief negotiator" representing both the North and the United States. Cheong Wa Dae has touted the mentioning of an exact timeline as an important milestone in the denuclearization process. All eyes are on what kind of message the South Korean president will be able to induce from the North Korean leader at the upcoming inter-Korean summit.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보