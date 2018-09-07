Washington’s Stance News Today 입력 2018.09.07 (15:07) 수정 2018.09.07 (15:13)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. President Donald Trump reacted positively to the South Korean special envoy's message that North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un is committed to denuclearization. Meanwhile, newly appointed Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is scheduled to make stops in South Korea, China and Japan, starting on the 10th.



[Pkg]



U.S. President Donald Trump thanked his North Korean counterpart via Twitter. It was a reply to the South Korean envoy's message that Kim Jong-un has unwavering faith in Trump. On Kim's commitment to denuclearizing the Peninsula within Trump's term, the American commander in chief reaffirmed his resolve by saying they will get it done together. Trump has been stressing he has a good relationship with the North Korean leader and has attempted to negate the skeptics of denuclearization efforts. This is why he reacted positively to Kim Jong-un's declaration of determination to give up nukes.



[Soundbite] U.S. Pres. Donald Trump(Aug. 29) : "I have a fantastic relationship with Chairman Kim, as you probably know. And we're just going to have to see how it all ends up."



However, his State Secretary took a rather cautious stance. Mike Pompeo believes Pyongyang still has a long way to go before acting on its promise to denuclearize. He appears to have repeatedly demanded that Pyongyang take preemptive denuclearization measures such as reporting nuclear weapon lists.



[Soundbite] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo : "On North Korea, no, I’m not going to talk about the negotiations and what the next steps might be."



Meanwhile, Steve Beigun, the newly appointed Special Representative for North Korea is scheduled to visit 3 countries including China and Japan, starting September 10th. His first stop: Seoul. For three days he will be in the nation to discuss joint collaboration.

