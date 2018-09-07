Stiff Sentencing Demand News Today 입력 2018.09.07 (15:08) 수정 2018.09.07 (15:19)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have demanded a 20-year prison sentence for former President Lee Myung-bak, who has been indicted on 16 charges, including embezzlement and bribery. They called for stern punishment of the former leader, who has been accused of abusing his authority as president.



[Pkg]



The prosecution argued that former President Lee Myung-bak left an indelible stain on the nation's constitutional history by privatizing state power. Prosecutors made this remark while seeking 20 years behind bars for the ex-president during a hearing held Thursday. They also asked the court to order Lee to pay a 15 billion won fine and forfeit an estimated eleven billion won. Prosecutors said a stern trial is inevitable for an unprecedented corruption case. They said that Lee abused and took for granted the authority of the presidential post vested by the people, to seek personal benefits. They said he continues to conceal the truth without expressing any remorse as he still denies all allegations. Lee was seated in the defendant's seat during the hearing. And in his last 15 minute statement, he denied the charges. He stated that he never owned a single share of the auto parts company DAS and never sought personal gains through public office. He said collusive ties between business and politics and corruption and irregularities are the things he detests the most, and refuted the charges levied against him as humiliating.



[Soundbite] Kang Hoon(Lee's Lawyer) : "I believe most charges have been found to be false and prosecutors must know it as well, so it's regrettable that they maintained their demand on the sentence."



Lee was indicted for embezzling nearly 35 billion won from auto parts firm DAS, which he is suspected of owning. He is also accused of pocketing eleven billion won in bribes, including litigation fees in the U.S. that Samsung paid on behalf of DAS. The court ruling is scheduled October 5.

Stiff Sentencing Demand

입력 2018.09.07 (15:08) 수정 2018.09.07 (15:19) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have demanded a 20-year prison sentence for former President Lee Myung-bak, who has been indicted on 16 charges, including embezzlement and bribery. They called for stern punishment of the former leader, who has been accused of abusing his authority as president.



[Pkg]



The prosecution argued that former President Lee Myung-bak left an indelible stain on the nation's constitutional history by privatizing state power. Prosecutors made this remark while seeking 20 years behind bars for the ex-president during a hearing held Thursday. They also asked the court to order Lee to pay a 15 billion won fine and forfeit an estimated eleven billion won. Prosecutors said a stern trial is inevitable for an unprecedented corruption case. They said that Lee abused and took for granted the authority of the presidential post vested by the people, to seek personal benefits. They said he continues to conceal the truth without expressing any remorse as he still denies all allegations. Lee was seated in the defendant's seat during the hearing. And in his last 15 minute statement, he denied the charges. He stated that he never owned a single share of the auto parts company DAS and never sought personal gains through public office. He said collusive ties between business and politics and corruption and irregularities are the things he detests the most, and refuted the charges levied against him as humiliating.



[Soundbite] Kang Hoon(Lee's Lawyer) : "I believe most charges have been found to be false and prosecutors must know it as well, so it's regrettable that they maintained their demand on the sentence."



Lee was indicted for embezzling nearly 35 billion won from auto parts firm DAS, which he is suspected of owning. He is also accused of pocketing eleven billion won in bribes, including litigation fees in the U.S. that Samsung paid on behalf of DAS. The court ruling is scheduled October 5.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보