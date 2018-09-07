Food Poisoning News Today 입력 2018.09.07 (15:10) 수정 2018.09.07 (15:17)

[Anchor Lead]



More than a thousand students in 22 schools nationwide have been affected by a massive outbreak of food poisoning. Authorities say the students were exposed to school lunch cakes that were contaminated by salmonella.



[Pkg]



It's lunchtime, but this school cafeteria is empty. As soon as morning classes are over, the students head home without eating their lunch. Three days ago, some 50 students at this school experienced symptoms of food poisoning such as high fever, stomach ache and diarrhea after eating school lunch.



[Soundbite] (Middle School Student) : "I had stomach cramps and vomiting similar to the symptoms of gastroenteritis. Some of my classmates also experienced similar discomfort."



About a dozen students at this high school also showed similar symptoms and sought medical help.



[Soundbite] Kim Kwan-yong(High School Firector) : "Some of the students are asking to be allowed to go home early because of stomach ache, diarrhea and high fever. The situation is quite serious."



More than one thousand students at 22 schools in six cities and provinces nationwide fell victim to the food poisoning outbreak. They all received chocolate cakes from Pulmuone Foodmerce. Tests conducted on patients and the first inspection of the dessert item revealed that they were contaminated with salmonella. Education authorities are conducting disinfection at school buildings and cafeterias to prevent additional contaminations.

