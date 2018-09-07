Near Collapse News Today 입력 2018.09.07 (15:12) 수정 2018.09.07 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



A kindergarten building is tilting dangerously over a hole in the ground that suddenly opened up overnight. Authorities believe a nearby construction site could be to blame for the cave-in. There are concerns that the kindergarten could totally collapse.



[Pkg]



A three-story building stands precariously as if it is about to collapse completely. Concrete parts are left exposed and huge cracks run along the building in many places. It was around 11:20PM last night that the building started to suddenly tilt. The structure started to shift and tilt with loud roars as the cracks started to grow wider.



[Soundbite] Jo Seok-hyeon(Resident) : "I heard something cracking. When I came outside, the building had already collapsed."



Police came to the scene to cordon off the site and conduct detailed safety checks. The police and firefighters have cut off power and gas in case of a building collapse or other emergencies. The building is quite large in size, with one basement floor and three above-ground levels. It has already leaned more than 10 degrees, causing concern for potentially more damages. Construction for a multi-residential complex with 49 units in six buildings was underway near the affected kindergarten building.

