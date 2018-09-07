Aging Exhibition News Today 입력 2018.09.07 (15:13) 수정 2018.09.07 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



Video artist Paik Nam-june's "The More, the Better" at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art is one of his better-known artworks. But the exhibition has been shut down after years of breakdowns. The museum is debating what to do with the famed video art piece.



[Pkg]



All the monitors of 1,003 television sets, comprising the towering artwork "The More, the Better," are off. It's been offline for more than six months, after safety inspectors concluded the artwork pose fire and explosion risks.



[Soundbite] Park Mi-hwa(Nat'l Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art) : "The TVs in "The More, the Better" are old and, since they're on more than 8 hours a day, we were concerned about accident risks."



"The More, the Better" was installed to commemorate the Seoul Summer Olympic Games in 1988. It was the world's largest media art sculpture at the time and an icon of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.



[Soundbite] Han Sang-deok(Reporter (KBS report on Feb. 5, 1992)) : "This is world-renowned video artist Paik Nam-june's piece called "The More, the Better.""



In 2003, all the televisions were replaced with these gray, old model TVs because of outdated components. But such stop-gap repairs have limitations. Some argued the old televisions should be replaced with the latest LED versions. Others claim such a move would damage the original shape of the artwork. Paik Nam-june was once asked what would happen to the piece once it breaks down completely. The artist answered, "Life is long, art is short." Now it's time for us to answer that question.

