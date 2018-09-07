Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.09.07 (15:15) 수정 2018.09.07 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



Singer Kim Tae-woo once surprised his fans with his sudden, dramatic weight loss. He was signed by a weight loss aid company as a model, but when he gradually regained the tens of kilograms he famously lost, Kim was ordered to pay tens of millions of won for breach of contract. This and more coming up in today’s entertainment news.



[Pkg]



The agency for singer Kim Tae-woo will have to pay compensation to a weight loss aid company. Back in 2015, Kim signed a contract with the company and participated in its diet programs. Kim lost nearly 30 kilograms in his weight through the diet programs and appeared in the company's advertisements. However, Kim experienced the yo-yo effect and regained his weight just in four months. The weight management company filed a compensation suit against the singer, claiming that many of its customers demanded refunds after witnessing Kim failing to maintain his weight. A court recently ruled that the company must receive 65 million won in compensation for the financial losses it suffered as a result of Kim's contract breach. It is half the 130 million won Kim received as modeling fees. However, the court ordered Kim's agency to pay the damages, finding it responsible for the contract breach. It seems that an investigation into sexual assault allegations against singer Kim Heung-gook will run longer than initially expected. A Seoul police station said that it will conduct more investigation into the woman who brought rape charges against the singer but later was sued for raising false accusations. In March, she sued Kim on charges of raping and sexual assault. However, Kim was cleared of the allegations and then the woman was accused of bringing false charges against him. Police recently cleared the woman of the accusations, citing a lack of evidence. It decided not to indict the woman. However, prosecutors refused to accept the decision, ordering police to investigate more and make the bone of contention clearer. In response, the singer said that he has no plan to end the legal fight and drop the case against the woman before she apologizes. He pledged to wait until the final conclusion and the complimentary investigation's results will come out.

