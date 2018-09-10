MERS Alert Level News Today 입력 2018.09.10 (15:11) 수정 2018.09.10 (15:24)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean government has raised its alert level for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome by one notch to “watch.” The move comes as for the first time in three years a patient was diagnosed with the disease, known as MERS for short. Quarantine task forces have been launched across the country to closely monitor people who have come in contact with the infected person.



[Pkg]



According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people who have come into close contact with the man who has contracted Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS has (reached 21.) risen from the previous 20 to 22 (According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some 20 people have come into close contact with the man who has contracted Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS.) The two persons are a taxi driver and the person who pushed the wheelchair used by the infected man.



[Soundbite] Park Neung-hu(Minister of Health and Welfare) : "The government has checked the entire travel route of the affected man from the moment of his arrival to isolation."



People who are classified to have been in close contact with someone affected by MERS are those who were within two meters from the affected person, stayed in the same room or space with them, or came into direct contact with their saliva or other respiratory secretions. So far, ten people are believed to have come into close contact with the infected man -- passengers on the same flight who were seated in the three rows in front of and behind the man, flight attendants, a quarantine official, medical personnel and the man's wife, who met him at the airport upon his arrival. These ten people have been placed under home or facility isolation. They will be closely monitored by health authorities for up to 14 days, which is the maximum incubation period of the disease. The government has raised the contagious disease alert level by one notch to what's called "Watch." Another 440 people including passengers who took the same flight with the infected man have been categorically changed from passive to active surveillance to have their body temperature checked once a day. Meanwhile, the South Korean embassy to Kuweit has received reports of suspected MERS cases from two Korean nationals as well. Thus, health authorities have included Kuweit into the list of MERS-affected regions. They have also decided to strengthen quarantine inspections from passengers arriving from the Middle East. Given the maximum incubation period of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, the next two weeks will likely be decisive in determining whether the nation will be hit by another outbreak of MERS or rather be contained.

MERS Alert Level

입력 2018.09.10 (15:11) 수정 2018.09.10 (15:24) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean government has raised its alert level for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome by one notch to “watch.” The move comes as for the first time in three years a patient was diagnosed with the disease, known as MERS for short. Quarantine task forces have been launched across the country to closely monitor people who have come in contact with the infected person.



[Pkg]



According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people who have come into close contact with the man who has contracted Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS has (reached 21.) risen from the previous 20 to 22 (According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some 20 people have come into close contact with the man who has contracted Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS.) The two persons are a taxi driver and the person who pushed the wheelchair used by the infected man.



[Soundbite] Park Neung-hu(Minister of Health and Welfare) : "The government has checked the entire travel route of the affected man from the moment of his arrival to isolation."



People who are classified to have been in close contact with someone affected by MERS are those who were within two meters from the affected person, stayed in the same room or space with them, or came into direct contact with their saliva or other respiratory secretions. So far, ten people are believed to have come into close contact with the infected man -- passengers on the same flight who were seated in the three rows in front of and behind the man, flight attendants, a quarantine official, medical personnel and the man's wife, who met him at the airport upon his arrival. These ten people have been placed under home or facility isolation. They will be closely monitored by health authorities for up to 14 days, which is the maximum incubation period of the disease. The government has raised the contagious disease alert level by one notch to what's called "Watch." Another 440 people including passengers who took the same flight with the infected man have been categorically changed from passive to active surveillance to have their body temperature checked once a day. Meanwhile, the South Korean embassy to Kuweit has received reports of suspected MERS cases from two Korean nationals as well. Thus, health authorities have included Kuweit into the list of MERS-affected regions. They have also decided to strengthen quarantine inspections from passengers arriving from the Middle East. Given the maximum incubation period of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, the next two weeks will likely be decisive in determining whether the nation will be hit by another outbreak of MERS or rather be contained.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보