Military Parade News Today 입력 2018.09.10 (15:13)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has celebrated the 70th anniversary of its government's founding with a military parade. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese special envoy Li Zhanshu attended the event together to promote North Korea-China relations. However, the parade did not feature any intercontinental ballistic missiles or other weapons that would pose a threat to the United States.



North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un showed up at Kim Il-sung Square amid the roaring applause from the crowd. Right next to Kim stood Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People‘s Congress and third in line to power. Other high-ranking officials from the Workers' Party and the military stood at a certain distance from the two and showed deference. Kim held up Li's hand toward the crowd to flaunt North Korea-China relations. But he didn't give a speech this year. Instead, President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong-nam declared the opening of the ceremony. Jets performed acrobatic moves in the sky to mark the nation's 70th Foundation Day. Roughly 10,000 soldiers were mobilized for the military parade and marched in coordinated steps, keeping their legs straight. The parade featured conventional weapons such as the self-propelled artillery that has South Korea's Seoul in its range. There were also the KN-06 ground-to-air missiles, dubbed the North Korean Patriot missiles, as well as Lightning No. 5 missiles and anti-tank rockets. These weapons were developed after Kim Jong-un rose to power. However, no intercontinental ballistic missiles or intermediate range ballistic missiles were shown during the parade. Following the parade, a mass gymnastics performance was held in Rungnado May Day Stadium, the first one in five years.

입력 2018.09.10 (15:13) News Today

