Apartment Prices News Today 입력 2018.09.10 (15:15) 수정 2018.09.10 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



The government is investigating allegations that apartment residents in overheated real estate markets falsely reported units for sale in order to keep the prices high. Authorities say some residents may have abused the reporting system. Take a look.



[Pkg]



This is an online real-estate community based in Gyeonggi-do Province. There is a series of postings urging members to report apartments that were falsely put up for sale. They even give tips in detail about how to make a report. A Seoul-based online community is similar. There are postings appealing to members to report lower-priced houses, saying that up to 30 cases can be reported a month under a couple's IDs. Some apartment residents condemn apartment that were priced lower by real estate agents as false sale advertisements.



[Soundbite] (Realtor (Voice Modified)) : "Apartment owners are driving the prices up. They report lower-priced houses as false sale offerings."



Last month, more than 20,000 false sale offerings were reported amid an overheated real estate market. It is nearly quadruple the number three months ago at 5,500. Despite the surging reports, the number of confirmed false sale offerings has dropped to less than 50 percent of the total reports made for the first time this year. With the waning credibility of reports, the Ministry of Land believes that some apartment residents are taking advantage of the reporting system in order to prevent a fall in their apartment prices. The ministry says that the residents have blocked the sale of apartments that were priced lower than what they wanted. The ministry is now examining related materials and plans to soon launch an on-site investigation into regions where a large number of reports was made. Apartment residents can be charged with the obstruction of business and subject to punishment if they are found to have pressured real estate agents by systematically reporting lower-priced apartments as false sale offerings.

Apartment Prices

입력 2018.09.10 (15:15) 수정 2018.09.10 (15:28) News Today

