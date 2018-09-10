Local Universities News Today 입력 2018.09.10 (15:17) 수정 2018.09.10 (15:29)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has announced a plan to cut student rolls at 20 local universities and halt state funding for them. Some of the colleges were on the brink of shutting down due to irregularities committed by their founders. However, it's the students and local communities that are bearing the brunt of the damage. Here are the details.



[Pkg]



The founder of Gwangyang Health Sciences University has been found to have embezzled 40 billion won in university funds. The deteriorating financial situation has pushed the university to the brink of insolvency. This year, it also received a low score in college evaluations conducted by the Education Ministry. The future of the university's students and teachers remains bleak.



[Soundbite] (Student at Gwangyang Health Sciences University (Voice Modified)) : "Even if we transfer to another school, it's not clear yet if we will be able to attend the same department."



The news of the university's possible closure has thrown the local community into chaos.



[Soundbite] (Landlord of Studio Apartment (Voice Modified)) : "If this college disappears, I will have no tenants. How am I supposed to make a living by paying off loan interest? This entire neighborhood of studio apartments will be paralyzed."



Under the current law, university founders who misappropriate university funds are not required to return the money if the university is closed down and the foundation disappears. The founder of Gwangyang Health Sciences University has been taken under arrest, but he may not be mandated to pay back the 40 billion won he had embezzled. Moreover, the remaining funds may also be returned to the corrupt founder after the university's closure. That's because the remaining assets must be returned to the person specified by the law code if the college is shut down. In fact, tens of billions of won in the remaining assets of Seonam University, which was closed down early this year, are to be returned to the university's founding family. The bill on the revision of the Private School Act to prevent founders from snatching the remaining assets of their colleges has not been processed by the National Assembly yet due to opposition from several lawmakers.

