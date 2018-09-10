Peace Marathoner News Today 입력 2018.09.10 (15:20) 수정 2018.09.10 (15:29)

[Anchor Lead]



A South Korean man is running across Europe and Asia to wish for peace and unification of the Korean Peninsula. As he nears the China-North Korea border, the world is watching to see if North Korea will open its doors to the South Korean marathoner.



[Pkg]



Kang Myeong-gu, dubbed the peace marathoner, runs past the Great Wall of China in Beijing. It was the 374th day since he started the run at the Yi Jun Peace Museum in the Hague, the Netherlands.



[Soundbite] Kang Myeong-gu(Peace Marathoner) : "By arriving in Beijing, I ran 13,000 out of the total 15,000 km. My goal is just around the corner, but I still haven't gotten an entry permit to North Korea."



He experienced a lot of ups and downs. He was injured when he was attacked by wild dogs in Turkey, but was also cheered on by many who supported his cause. He even appeared on a Georgian morning show as a peace envoy. However, it remains unclear whether North Korea, his last hurdle, will open its doors.



[Soundbite] Kang Myeong-gu(Peace Marathoner) : "I can't do this alone. It will be possible only with the desire of all Korean people."



Kang will arrive at Dandong near the China-North Korean border around October 5th. If his long marathon for peace and unification of the Korean Peninsula goes as planned, he will cross the Yalu River and pass through Pyongyang and Gaeseong before arriving at Gwanghwamun in Seoul by the end of next month.

