N. Korean Art News Today 입력 2018.09.10 (15:21)

[Anchor Lead]



A lot of international attention is being drawn to North Korean paintings that were put on display at the art fair Gwangju Biennale. Next we bring you glimpses into the world of North Korean artists who have developed their own original expressive techniques, even in a restricted environment.



[Pkg]



The faces of North Korean workers are bright with hope, although they are doing the hard work of building a dam. A loving hand tightening the collars... an affectionate look toward one's lover. Humane feelings can be witnessed throughout a group propaganda paintings drawn by seven artists. The artist's viewpoint toward humans is revealed through the resolute facial expression of a Korean woman killing an enemy in a battle at Pyongyang Fortress during the Japanese invasion of Korea in the 16th century.



[Soundbite] Moon Beom-kang(Curator, Gwangju Biennale) : "North Korean artists are trying to depict expressions that show the graceful, strong will of human beings who are determined not to lose nobility and dignity."



Two works on Mount Gumkang, which were drawn by an artist and his student, demonstrate the distinctive features of North Korean landscape paintings. Choi Chang-ho's work emanates an energetic, vigorous spirit, while his teacher's work is characterized with elegant touches. A wide range of North Korean artworks from propaganda and landscape paintings to animal and literary paintings, which were believed to have gone extinct under the North Korean regime... are on display at the Gwangju Biennale, an international fair for modern art.

