Inter-Korean Summit News Today 입력 2018.09.11 (15:12) 수정 2018.09.11 (15:43)

[Anchor Lead]



Cheong Wa Dae has announced the nine officials it’s planning to take to the upcoming inter-Korean summit slated for next week in Pyongyang. The nine figures include the National Assembly speaker and his team as well the heads of the ruling and opposition parties. The South and the North have agreed that the delegation attending the summit in the North will comprise 200 people. What's also noteworthy is that Cheong Wa Dae has also invited some businesspeople to join the delegation.



[Pkg]



Cheong Wa Dae has invited nine politicians to attend the upcoming inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang. They include National Assembly speaker Moon Hee-sang and his team, Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee Chief Kang Seok-ho, and the heads of five political parties. Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok requested the heads of the opposition Liberty Korea Party and Bareun Party to join in. He said that despite differences in political views and perspectives, he is aware of their willingness to cooperate in achieving inter-Korean reconciliation.



[Soundbite] Im Jong-seok(Presidential Chief of Staff) : "I hope that the National Assembly team and the heads of the five political parties will join us at the upcoming summit at a critical point for denuclearization."



Cheong Wa Dae plans to form a special delegation of National Assembly and political party officials and organize special events for them in Pyongyang. The South and the North have agreed that the South Korean delegation attending the summit will be comprised of 200 people. That's 100 people fewer than the previous two summits in Pyongyang, but this time around the delegation will be more diverse to include representatives from economic, social and religious sectors. Cheong Wa Dae has also expressed hope of inter-Korean economic cooperation in line with the Panmunjeom Statement by saying that businesspeople are urged to attend the summit by all means. The delegation of business representatives will likely include Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Park Yong-man and Hyundai Group Chair Hyun Jung-eun. However, Cheong Wa Dae said that invitations for specific corporations or business groups have yet to be finalized.

입력 2018.09.11 (15:12) 수정 2018.09.11 (15:43) News Today

