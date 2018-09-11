Mixed Reactions News Today 입력 2018.09.11 (15:14) 수정 2018.09.11 (15:44)

[Anchor Lead]



Reactions have been mixed from the five political parties invited to the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang next week by the presidential office. Three parties including the ruling camp welcomed the invitation, while the two opposition parties made it clear they won't be traveling to North Korea. Parliamentary leaders including the National Assembly speaker and his two deputies have also decided not to go and conveyed their message to the presidential office.



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party have expressed their stance since early Monday that they won't join President Moon on his summit trip to Pyongyang.



[Soundbite] Kim Byong-jun(Interim Chief, Liberty Korea Party) : "Do party chiefs need to go while there are so many complex issues at home?"



[Soundbite] Sohn Hak-kyu (Leader, Bareunmirae Party) : "Party chiefs will only serve as groomsmen at the summit. This should not be just for show."



Despite their official position, the presidential office nonetheless extended its invitation for the leaders of the five parties to come to the Pyongyang summit next week. The ruling Democratic Party, the Justice Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace welcomed the invitation. But the main opposition LKP turned it down saying the request was not consulted in advance. The Bareunmirae Party also expressed displeasure saying the top office is trying to have the opposition bloc seen as uncooperative. The National Assembly speaker and his two deputies eventually decided not to go and conveyed their decision to the presidential office. The official reason they gave in rejecting the invitation was that they wanted to focus on parliamentary affairs and global conferences. But it appears that the speaker and the vice speakers are aware of the twisted situation among lawmakers over the summit invitation. Meanwhile the floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties held a meeting on Monday and decided to delay the ratification of the April inter-Korean summit agreement to after next week's Pyongyang summit. Rival parties said they will observe the outcome of the upcoming summit talks and then discuss the issue of ratifying the summit accord more extensively.

