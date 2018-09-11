Containing MERS News Today 입력 2018.09.11 (15:16) 수정 2018.09.11 (15:44)

[Anchor Lead]



The government is taking proactive measures to block the spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome by checking daily the body temperature of some 400 people who came into contact with a 61-year-old man who was confirmed to be the nation's first case of the disease in three years. However, the whereabouts of 50 non-Korean passengers who traveled in the same plane with the patient remain unknown.



[Pkg]



These passengers entered Korea on a flight that departed from Dubai. Some of them are seen wearing masks.



[Soundbite] Jeon Pan-geun(Seoul Resident) : "It would be better to take care of myself first. I am wearing a mask as a precautionary measure."



A total of 409 people entered Korea Friday after traveling in the same plane with the man confirmed to be the nation's first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome in three years. The passengers are under monitoring by health authorities, as they came into close or direct contact with the patient. However, the whereabouts of 50 foreigners among the passengers were not identified as of Monday night. It is highly likely that the 50 foreigners are on the loose without knowing that they have to get their body temperature checked every day. They remain outside the health authorities' proactive MERS management system.



[Soundbite] Oh In-seok(Incheon Resident) : "I want to avoid the regions where the foreigners are staying. I am concerned that it is unknown where they are now."



Health officials are trying to locate them. However, they are having difficulty, since the addresses or contact numbers on their immigration cards are incorrect. Tracking them is not easy since as tourists they are traveling around. Meanwhile, six people who had shown symptoms after coming into contact with the MERS patient tested negative for the disease.

