Housing Prices News Today 입력 2018.09.11 (15:18) 수정 2018.09.11 (15:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The overheated real estate market is showing signs of cooling off amid the introduction of new government measures. However, housing prices continue to skyrocket as demand is now exceeding supply.



[Pkg]



This large apartment complex in Seoul has 1,500 households, but only 18 units are up for sale now. As demand exceeded supply, apartment prices in the complex have surged more than 100 million won in just one month.



[Soundbite] Noh Jong-oh(Realtor) : "We're receiving many phone calls, but there are no properties that buyers would want to buy for the current prices. There is nothing we can do to counter this situation in a proactive way."



With very little home owners willing to sell their properties, prices of apartments continue to soar. Last week, the Sellers Superiority Index, which shows how advantageous the real estate market is for property sellers, hit an all-time high. This is the result of home owners holding back their properties out of hope that real estate prices will rise even further. Another factor is the higher real estate sales tax levied on owners of multiple homes since last April, which has led to fewer properties being available on the market. The number of real estate transactions has plunged from some 14,000 in March to just 5,700. The decrease is particularly noticeable among upscale apartments in the three Gangnam districts. With the government scheduled to announce additional real estate measures this week, real estate owners are opting to wait and see. The new measures will likely include an increase in property tax and mortgage regulations. However, observers say they will do little to curb housing prices, as the real estate market has become resistant to government measures. Changes in the housing market will likely become more clear after the government announces new measures.

입력 2018.09.11 (15:18) 수정 2018.09.11 (15:45) News Today

