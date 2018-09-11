Elderly Poverty News Today 입력 2018.09.11 (15:20) 수정 2018.09.11 (15:46)

[Anchor Lead]



There are many senior citizens who are willing to wake up at dawn and line up to receive a free 500 won coin, which is less than 50 cents. It reflects the sad truth that South Korea is number one among OECD nations in the poverty rate among the elderly. South Korea has become an aged society in which one out of seven of its citizens is an elderly person.



[Pkg]



A long line has formed around this neighborhood park at 7 a.m. Senior citizens are out from early morning to fetch a free 500 won coin that churches give out once a week near this park.



[Soundbite] "I left home at 4:30 a.m., took the first bus from Guro-dong and arrived here at 6:30 a.m."



It's first come first served so arriving early and standing in line is crucial. From 9 a.m., numbered tickets are handed out. Scuffles occur at times here and there. This elderly man who just arrived received the very last number.



[Soundbite] "I just came. I walk slow and often receive the last number in the waiting line."



Some 300 seniors waited for over two hours to collect about three 500 won coins per person. This 82 year old lady will use the money gathered this way for rent.



[Soundbite] Surnamed Yoo(82) : "I'm a tenant so I need to pay rent. The deposit money is about 100,000-150,000 won."



This is not the end of the day's work.



[Soundbite] Surnamed Choi(82) : "A church in Sinsa-dong pays the best."



Seniors head to another church located about 3 stations away from this park. Here, some 250 people have gathered. The seniors line up again to fetch the coins. This lady Mrs. Choi who earned a total of 2,000 won today will put all of it in her piggy bank.



[Soundbite] Surnamed Choi(82) : "I save. You shouldn't spend recklessly. How could you if you earn money this way?"



Elderly people want to work but there aren't enough jobs, as their lives sink into poverty.

