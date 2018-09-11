Climate Change Warning News Today 입력 2018.09.11 (15:22) 수정 2018.09.11 (15:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Many experts say that unusual climate conditions, such as the record heat waves and heavy rains the Korean Peninsula sustained this summer, are caused by global warming. Some climate experts warn that the world may face an irreversible climate disaster by 2040 if the current trend goes unchecked.



[Pkg]



The Greenland Glacier, which is called the last glacier of the Arctic, has begun melting for first the time. With the average thickness of over four meters, the ice sheet has never melted since observation began. The Earth's average temperature has already risen by a degree from the pre-industrialization era. It is continuing to rise 0.2 degrees every decade. This is why there are predictions that the target level of 1.5 degrees for limiting global warming, which was set at the Paris Agreement on climate change, might collapse if this situation goes unchecked. Climatologists are issuing stronger warnings, just as quickly as the Earth is warming up. Some study results show that the collapse of the target level would double the number of hot days. It will raise the sea level, causing many coastal countries in South Asia and the Pacific region to flood. Damages caused by floods are also predicted to grow. Analysts say that a 1.5 degree rise in the average temperature would increase the death toll caused by floods by up to 1.8 times and financial losses by over a three-fold increase. In particular, Korea is predicted to be one of the countries that would suffer the greatest damage, along with India. Experts say that the world would face an irreversible climate disaster unless green house emissions are significantly reduced immediately.

Climate Change Warning

