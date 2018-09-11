Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.09.11 (15:24) 수정 2018.09.11 (15:47)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In today’s entertainment news, Korean blockbuster "Along with the Gods 2" continues its stride both at home and abroad. Then, renowned Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami has become a finalist for the New Academy Literature Prize. This and more, coming up.



Korean blockbuster "Along with the Gods 2" continues its stride both at home and abroad. The film was released in Hong Kong and Taiwan on August 8th and drew the largest number of moviegoers ever for a Korean film on the first day of opening. Now in its fourth week, the film remains in the upper ranks at the local box office. Especially in Taiwan, ticket sales so far stand at 400 million Taiwan dollars or about 14.5 billion Korean won, which is the second highest in history for a Korean film in this country. The highest grossing film happens to be the first installation of this franchise "Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds." Meanwhile at home in Korea, "Along with the Gods 2" has so far attracted 12 million moviegoers as of Thursday, surpassing the 2004 film "Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War" and ranking as the number 13 top box office performer to date. Renowned Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami has become a finalist for the New Academy Literature Prize which is considered an alternative to the Nobel Prize in Literature. The New Academy prize was set up after this year's Nobel Prize was canceled following sexual assault allegations at the Swedish Academy in May. The new award is gaining just as much attention because it is very much viewed as the equivalent of this year's Nobel prize in literature. New Academy, the agency handing out the prize, has said that it selected four finalists out of 47 candidates. Haruki Murakami and English author Neil Gaiman are on the list. All eyes are on whether the famed Japanese writer who has been a constant hopeful for the Nobel prize will go on to win the alternative award. The academy will announce the winner in October and hold the award ceremony in Stockholm in December.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.09.11 (15:24) 수정 2018.09.11 (15:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In today’s entertainment news, Korean blockbuster "Along with the Gods 2" continues its stride both at home and abroad. Then, renowned Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami has become a finalist for the New Academy Literature Prize. This and more, coming up.



Korean blockbuster "Along with the Gods 2" continues its stride both at home and abroad. The film was released in Hong Kong and Taiwan on August 8th and drew the largest number of moviegoers ever for a Korean film on the first day of opening. Now in its fourth week, the film remains in the upper ranks at the local box office. Especially in Taiwan, ticket sales so far stand at 400 million Taiwan dollars or about 14.5 billion Korean won, which is the second highest in history for a Korean film in this country. The highest grossing film happens to be the first installation of this franchise "Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds." Meanwhile at home in Korea, "Along with the Gods 2" has so far attracted 12 million moviegoers as of Thursday, surpassing the 2004 film "Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War" and ranking as the number 13 top box office performer to date. Renowned Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami has become a finalist for the New Academy Literature Prize which is considered an alternative to the Nobel Prize in Literature. The New Academy prize was set up after this year's Nobel Prize was canceled following sexual assault allegations at the Swedish Academy in May. The new award is gaining just as much attention because it is very much viewed as the equivalent of this year's Nobel prize in literature. New Academy, the agency handing out the prize, has said that it selected four finalists out of 47 candidates. Haruki Murakami and English author Neil Gaiman are on the list. All eyes are on whether the famed Japanese writer who has been a constant hopeful for the Nobel prize will go on to win the alternative award. The academy will announce the winner in October and hold the award ceremony in Stockholm in December.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보