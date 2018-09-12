President’s Appeal

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has urged the leaders of the United States and North Korea to make a bold decision ahead of his upcoming summit with Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. Moon also urged the opposition parties to take a bi-partisan approach to process a parliamentary bill on the Panmunjeom Statement.
President Moon Jae-in is urging the leaders of the United States and North Korea to make a bold decision. He said it's about time for the two Koreas and the U.S. to take proactive steps toward the realization of their common goal of complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.
[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "N. Korea must abandon its nuclear programs, while U.S. must respond by creating right conditions."
In his meeting with U.S. State Department's Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, the South Korean president asked him to seize the opportunity for dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang and produce successful results in the denuclearization talks. Moon also expressed willingness to promote inter-Korean economic cooperation by easing military tensions between the two Koreas. The bill on the Panmunjeom Statement has been submitted to the National Assembly 138 days after its adoption. The government estimates that an additional budget of approximately 298 billion won will be needed next year to implement the statement. The funds will go to railroad and road modernization projects and separated family reunions. However, processing the Panmunjeom Statement bill prior to the third inter-Korean summit will likely be impossible. The senior presidential secretary for political affairs visited the National Assembly to request again the National Assembly team attend the upcoming summit. However, the Liberty Korea Party and the Bareun Party refused to do so. Cheong Wa Dae says that only officials who have responded to the invitation will travel to Pyongyang for the summit. President Moon once again urged the National Assembly to cooperate on the important issues of national concern on a bipartisan level.
- President’s Appeal
