Inter-Korean Agenda News Today 입력 2018.09.12 (14:59) 수정 2018.09.12 (15:16)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



As next week’s inter-Korean summit fast approaches, officials are coordinating on the agenda of easing military tension and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. On Thursday, a military working group meeting is scheduled. The opening of an inter-Korean liaison office is nearing as well.



[Pkg]



South and North Korea will hold a military working group meeting ahead of the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang. The meeting will be held in The Unification Pavilion in Panmunjeon on the north side at 10 a.m. on the 13th. The major agenda includes excavating remains and removing some of the guard posts in the demilitarized zone, or DMZ, as well as the demilitarization of the Joint Security Area. Both were agreed upon in the grander scheme of things at the last July general-level talks. So far, the most eligible location for the DMZ excavation remains is Cheorwon County, where the Battle of the White Horse took place during the Korean War. During the working-level talks, the two Koreas plan to specify the timeline and methods contained in the comprehensive military agreement. Stephen Biegun, the U.S Special Envoy for North Korea, who is visiting South Korea, said the denuclearization negotiation has just begun, quoting a Korean proverb “Getting started is half the job.”



[Soundbite] Stephen Biegun(U.S. Envoy for North Korea)



At a meeting with the US Envoy, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Hwa asked to materialize real progress as a number of diplomatic events such as the inter-Korean summit and UN General Assembly are scheduled ahead. Before the meeting with Minister Kang, Special Envoy Biegun met with officials of the inter-Korean liaison office and shared their thoughts and opinions, forming a bond between South Korea and the U.S. officials regarding the opening of the office.

Inter-Korean Agenda

입력 2018.09.12 (14:59) 수정 2018.09.12 (15:16) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



As next week’s inter-Korean summit fast approaches, officials are coordinating on the agenda of easing military tension and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. On Thursday, a military working group meeting is scheduled. The opening of an inter-Korean liaison office is nearing as well.



[Pkg]



South and North Korea will hold a military working group meeting ahead of the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang. The meeting will be held in The Unification Pavilion in Panmunjeon on the north side at 10 a.m. on the 13th. The major agenda includes excavating remains and removing some of the guard posts in the demilitarized zone, or DMZ, as well as the demilitarization of the Joint Security Area. Both were agreed upon in the grander scheme of things at the last July general-level talks. So far, the most eligible location for the DMZ excavation remains is Cheorwon County, where the Battle of the White Horse took place during the Korean War. During the working-level talks, the two Koreas plan to specify the timeline and methods contained in the comprehensive military agreement. Stephen Biegun, the U.S Special Envoy for North Korea, who is visiting South Korea, said the denuclearization negotiation has just begun, quoting a Korean proverb “Getting started is half the job.”



[Soundbite] Stephen Biegun(U.S. Envoy for North Korea)



At a meeting with the US Envoy, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Hwa asked to materialize real progress as a number of diplomatic events such as the inter-Korean summit and UN General Assembly are scheduled ahead. Before the meeting with Minister Kang, Special Envoy Biegun met with officials of the inter-Korean liaison office and shared their thoughts and opinions, forming a bond between South Korea and the U.S. officials regarding the opening of the office.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보