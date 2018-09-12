Containing MERS News Today 입력 2018.09.12 (15:01) 수정 2018.09.12 (15:17)

[Anchor Lead]



Health authorities are working to prevent the further spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS. However, a few mistakes have been pointed out, including a case in which a special ambulance that seals the patient away from medical workers was meant to be used in order to prevent further contamination, but a regular ambulance was employed instead.



[Pkg]



The government earlier said that a specially designed ambulance was used when transporting a suspected MERS patient to Seoul National University Hospital.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(Director of KCDC (Sep. 8)) : "The use of a special ambulance is believed to have reduced the risks of additional exposure or infection."



However KBS has discovered that the patient was carried in a regular ambulance. The special ambulance has an entirely different structure as it is equipped to completely seal the patient's compartment and filter the air inside. However, the driver's seat is also separated from the other seats in a regular ambulance as well. Therefore officials did not necessarily violate the MERS response guideline mandating some type of a screen separating the driver's seat. These special ambulances are used only about twice a month on average per vehicle.



[Soundbite] Fire Service Official(Voice Modified) : "Local health centers usually handle cases before they can be transferred to the fire station. We provide assistance only during national emergencies."



The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the government agency in charge of managing infectious diseases, is not even aware of this statistic. The special vehicles were introduced following the deadly MERS outbreak in 2015 but the lack of close cooperation has barred their effective use.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Seung-hee(Nat'l Assembly Health & Welfare Committee) : "The special ambulance was not utilized. This prompts the urgent need to establish a system to enable their use."



Some ten billion won has been spent so far on purchasing the exclusive ambulances.

