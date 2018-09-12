Confirmation Fight News Today 입력 2018.09.12 (15:03) 수정 2018.09.12 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



The confirmation hearing for the Constitutional Court justice-nominee resulted in bickering among lawmakers over corrupt court practices committed under Justice Yang Seung-tae. Democratic Party lawmakers have decided to hold a parliamentary investigation into the scandal.



[Pkg]



The confirmation hearing for Constitutional Court justice-nominee Lee Eun-ae turned into chaos when Democratic Party lawmakers said that many arrest warrants for officials involved in the abuse of court authority were dismissed under Justice Yang Seung-tae.



[Soundbite] Yeo Sang-kyu(Chief, Legislation and Judiciary Committee) : "That's it. No more objections."



The bickering eventually escalated into shouting.



[Soundbite] "What's wrong with you? That's nonsense. Why are you doing this?"



A moment later, Party for Democracy and Peace Rep. Park Ji-won joins in.



[Soundbite] Rep. Park Ji-won(Party for Democracy & Peace) : "Even judicial figures must face their wrongdoing. Members of the National Assembly have the right to say their personal opinions."



The argument between Legislation and Judiciary Committee chief Yeo Sang-kyu and Rep. Park Ji-won continues to intensify.



[Soundbite] "You can just file an objection! I said nothing wrong! You're not a judge!"



The hearing was eventually suspended. Earlier, Democratic Party lawmakers from the Legislation and Judiciary Committee held a news conference to urge a parliamentary investigation into the abuse of court authority. They said that 90 percent of arrest warrants for officials involved in the scandal were dismissed, and some even attempted to destroy evidence.



[Soundbite] Rep. Song Ki-heon(Democratic Party) : "We must find out the truth about this scandal and tackle the structural problems in the judicial sector, which is refusing to cooperate in the probe."



The leadership of the Democratic Party also agrees that a parliamentary investigation is needed. However, the Liberty Korea Party rebutted by demanding a parliamentary investigation into the import of North Korean coal.

