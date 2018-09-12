Transportation Services News Today 입력 2018.09.12 (15:05) 수정 2018.09.12 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



It is not easy to hail a taxi during rush hour or late at night in certain neighborhoods. To address this problem, car-sharing and car-pool services are being developed, despite opposition from the taxi industry.



[Pkg]



It’s late at night. The taxi-hailing service is not responding and it's getting more difficult to hail a cab on the street. This is because the number of taxis driving at this time of night is not enough. The alternative option proposed is a carpool, or car sharing service. People can call a private car with the same route and use it like a taxi.



[Soundbite] Cha Du-Won(Researcher) : "During certain time slots, it’s not easy to find a cab. This is a niche market where the car sharing service has a lot of potential to grow."



Idle cars can be utilized and job creation is expected, but the discussion on putting the service in practice has drifted for almost a year. The taxi industry is opposing the service, worrying about losing clients. Tech company Kakao operates a taxi-hailing service. The company has completed system preparations for a carpooling service and is pondering when to announce its launch. The recruitment of vehicles and drivers, which is core to the service, will start before or after the Korean Thanksgiving holidays. But the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has not clarified its position on the matter yet, and with the strong resistance from the taxi industry, serious conflict is expected before Kakao can launch the service.

