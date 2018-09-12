Rolling Admissions News Today 입력 2018.09.12 (15:06) 수정 2018.09.12 (15:24)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Universities nationwide will receive applications for rolling admissions this and next week. This time around, a record number of students are being recruited in rolling admissions, and high school seniors nationwide are busy preparing for this opportunity. Take a look.



[Pkg]



This time of the year some 20 years ago, piles of study books cluttered students desks in the classrooms of high school seniors. Now, about half the students in this class have their laptops open, busily writing self-introduction letters. They put a great deal of effort in crafting and revising these letters. And now it's time for the final touch as the rolling admissions period is about to begin. The classroom atmosphere has also changed. Instead of solving problems, teachers and students put their heads together to complete a refined self-introduction letter, down to the details in wording and expressions.



[Soundbite] "I tried to add more to the letter but not sure what and where. I think a personal anecdote of sorts would be nice."



Rolling admissions account for a whopping 76% of the 2019 college admissions. It's an all time high rate. This is why this week is a critical crunch period for high school seniors preparing to enter university. After the rolling admissions application period is over next week, the college entrance itinerary unfolds in full swing, including the nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test. Students have already embarked on this all important journey.

Rolling Admissions

입력 2018.09.12 (15:06) 수정 2018.09.12 (15:24) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Universities nationwide will receive applications for rolling admissions this and next week. This time around, a record number of students are being recruited in rolling admissions, and high school seniors nationwide are busy preparing for this opportunity. Take a look.



[Pkg]



This time of the year some 20 years ago, piles of study books cluttered students desks in the classrooms of high school seniors. Now, about half the students in this class have their laptops open, busily writing self-introduction letters. They put a great deal of effort in crafting and revising these letters. And now it's time for the final touch as the rolling admissions period is about to begin. The classroom atmosphere has also changed. Instead of solving problems, teachers and students put their heads together to complete a refined self-introduction letter, down to the details in wording and expressions.



[Soundbite] "I tried to add more to the letter but not sure what and where. I think a personal anecdote of sorts would be nice."



Rolling admissions account for a whopping 76% of the 2019 college admissions. It's an all time high rate. This is why this week is a critical crunch period for high school seniors preparing to enter university. After the rolling admissions application period is over next week, the college entrance itinerary unfolds in full swing, including the nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test. Students have already embarked on this all important journey.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보