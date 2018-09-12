Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.09.12 (15:08) 수정 2018.09.12 (15:25)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In today’s entertainment news, a member of the male pop duo TVXQ is out to promote iconic handmade shoes. Then, the South Korean government's policy of exempting award-winning international athletes from mandatory military service has drawn renewed scrutiny.



[Pkg]



U-Know Yunho, a member of the male pop duo TVXQ, is out to promote a street in Seoul's Seongsu-dong area that specializes in selling handmade shoes. Seoul City said the pop idol singer is the first celebrity to take part in its recently launched campaign to promote wearing Seongsu-dong handmade shoes. The campaign is a type of social contribution activity to advocate this specialty shoes street in Seoul. Celeb stars will design their own pair with a master shoemaker. When the shoes are crafted, they will wear them for themselves or put them up for charity auction where proceeds will be donated to a good cause. Seoul City expects U-Know Yunho's participatation will lend a big hand to the local shoe making community. Officials said the next celebrity star to take part in the campaign will be unveiled next month. A series of petitions has been posted on the Web site of the presidential office, since it has been revealed that 42 athletes will avoid the compulsory military service for winning gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games. Most of the petitions are calling for a revision to a current system that exempts from the military service athletes and artists who win honors in international competitions. They say that stricter standards should be applied in recognizing contribution to promoting the nation on the international stage, as Korea is no longer a poor and underdeveloped country as it was in the past. Some people took issue with the system benefiting only athletes and classical artists, calling it unfair for pop artists. In particular, they insist that members of the K-pop sensation BTS should be eligible for the military service exemption in recognition of their outstanding role in the spread of the Korean pop culture boom hallyu across the world. Amid the controversy, the Military Manpower Administration said that it will review the exemption system, drawing attention to when and how it will make the change.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.09.12 (15:08) 수정 2018.09.12 (15:25) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In today’s entertainment news, a member of the male pop duo TVXQ is out to promote iconic handmade shoes. Then, the South Korean government's policy of exempting award-winning international athletes from mandatory military service has drawn renewed scrutiny.



[Pkg]



U-Know Yunho, a member of the male pop duo TVXQ, is out to promote a street in Seoul's Seongsu-dong area that specializes in selling handmade shoes. Seoul City said the pop idol singer is the first celebrity to take part in its recently launched campaign to promote wearing Seongsu-dong handmade shoes. The campaign is a type of social contribution activity to advocate this specialty shoes street in Seoul. Celeb stars will design their own pair with a master shoemaker. When the shoes are crafted, they will wear them for themselves or put them up for charity auction where proceeds will be donated to a good cause. Seoul City expects U-Know Yunho's participatation will lend a big hand to the local shoe making community. Officials said the next celebrity star to take part in the campaign will be unveiled next month. A series of petitions has been posted on the Web site of the presidential office, since it has been revealed that 42 athletes will avoid the compulsory military service for winning gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games. Most of the petitions are calling for a revision to a current system that exempts from the military service athletes and artists who win honors in international competitions. They say that stricter standards should be applied in recognizing contribution to promoting the nation on the international stage, as Korea is no longer a poor and underdeveloped country as it was in the past. Some people took issue with the system benefiting only athletes and classical artists, calling it unfair for pop artists. In particular, they insist that members of the K-pop sensation BTS should be eligible for the military service exemption in recognition of their outstanding role in the spread of the Korean pop culture boom hallyu across the world. Amid the controversy, the Military Manpower Administration said that it will review the exemption system, drawing attention to when and how it will make the change.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보