Liaison Office News Today 입력 2018.09.13 (15:04) 수정 2018.09.13 (15:11)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An inter-Korean liaison office is set to open on Friday in line with the Panmunjeom Statement. Fifteen to 20 South Korean officials will work in the office to build a contact channel between the two Koreas. It's the first liaison office to be represented by vice minister-level officials since the division of the Korean Peninsula.



[Pkg]



The opening of an inter-Korean liaison office was agreed upon in the April 27 Panmunjeom Statement and was mentioned in the speech marking Korea's Independence Day.



[Soundbite] "It's a very meaningful event. A few days from now, South and North Korea will be able to communicate around the clock all year round."



Despite the controversy over a violation of sanctions against North Korea, the office will finally open on Friday morning. The inter-Korean liaison office will be co-headed by South Korean Unification Vice Minister Chun Hae-sung and the vice chief of the North Korean Committee for Peaceful Reunification of the Country. The office will begin its duties right after its opening. In addition to liaising, the duty performed previously by the Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Consultation Office, the office will also support private exchanges and facilitate inter-Korean travel. The two Koreas have also agreed that the heads of the office will hold regular meetings once a week, and that a communication channel will be built so that working-level officials from both sides can discuss matters whenever necessary. Fifteen to 20 South Korean officials will work at the office. The liaison office will also deliver messages between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when needed. South Korea's Unification Ministry said that it is considering opening representative offices in Seoul and Pyongyang when inter-Korean relations improve further.

Liaison Office

입력 2018.09.13 (15:04) 수정 2018.09.13 (15:11) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An inter-Korean liaison office is set to open on Friday in line with the Panmunjeom Statement. Fifteen to 20 South Korean officials will work in the office to build a contact channel between the two Koreas. It's the first liaison office to be represented by vice minister-level officials since the division of the Korean Peninsula.



[Pkg]



The opening of an inter-Korean liaison office was agreed upon in the April 27 Panmunjeom Statement and was mentioned in the speech marking Korea's Independence Day.



[Soundbite] "It's a very meaningful event. A few days from now, South and North Korea will be able to communicate around the clock all year round."



Despite the controversy over a violation of sanctions against North Korea, the office will finally open on Friday morning. The inter-Korean liaison office will be co-headed by South Korean Unification Vice Minister Chun Hae-sung and the vice chief of the North Korean Committee for Peaceful Reunification of the Country. The office will begin its duties right after its opening. In addition to liaising, the duty performed previously by the Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Consultation Office, the office will also support private exchanges and facilitate inter-Korean travel. The two Koreas have also agreed that the heads of the office will hold regular meetings once a week, and that a communication channel will be built so that working-level officials from both sides can discuss matters whenever necessary. Fifteen to 20 South Korean officials will work at the office. The liaison office will also deliver messages between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when needed. South Korea's Unification Ministry said that it is considering opening representative offices in Seoul and Pyongyang when inter-Korean relations improve further.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보