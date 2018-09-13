MERS Infection

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Kuwaiti Health Ministry has announced that everyone who came in contact with the South Korean MERS patient has so far tested negative for the disease. The ministry has tentatively concluded the Korean patient diagnosed with the disease was not infected in Kuwait.
[Pkg]
According to Kuwait's state-run news agency, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry conducted tests on people who came in contact with the Korean MERS patient during his visit to Kuwait and found that all have tested negative. The ministry has tentatively concluded that the Korean diagnosed with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome was not infected in Kuwait. The ministry also asked the World Health Organization to dispatch experts to verify its probe results. The ministry said all the contactees have tested negative but will ensure to continue to monitor these people. A hospital in Kuwait where the Korean man had visited twice has also been inspected. Authorities in Kuwait are known to have suspected from early on that the Korean patient was infected through a different source and not within their country. There has been no MERS outbreak in Kuwait over the past two years. The World Health Organization said it is cooperating with officials in Korea, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates to prevent the occurrence of secondary MERS patients.
