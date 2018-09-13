Drowsy Driving Crash News Today 입력 2018.09.13 (15:07) 수정 2018.09.13 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



A drowsy truck driver crashed his vehicle into two other trucks parked on the shoulder of an expressway Chungcheongbuk-do Province. One person was killed in the accident.



A car is ablaze on the shoulder of a road. A BMW 750Li driven by a 31-year-old driver caught on fire on a road in Eumseong County, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Police are investigating why the fire occurred, based on the driver's testimony that smoke began to rise from the engine after about ten minutes of driving. Firefighters are rescuing a driver out of a crushed truck. At 12:10 a.m. Thursday, a truck driven by a 58-year-old man surnamed Park crashed into two other trucks parked on the road's shoulder near Biryong Intersection of the Gyeongbu Expressway. The accident injured Park and killed a trucker who was out on the side of the road. Police believe that Park was driving his truck while drowsy. A 60-year-old man was apprehended by police after sprinkling flammable substances and setting fire inside the public service center of the Gapyeong County Office in Gyeonggi-do Province at around 5:40 p.m. Thursday. Four county office employees were moved to a nearby hospital after inhaling fire extinguisher powder during the incident. The man told police in an investigation that he had committed the arson in frustration for not receiving his pay. He had worked on a road construction project commissioned by the Gapyeong County Office.

News Today

