Deadly Heat Wave News Today 입력 2018.09.13 (15:09) 수정 2018.09.13 (15:32)

[Anchor Lead]



Koreans struggled under a record heat wave this summer. The death toll relating to the heat came to an all-time high of 48 people. But some experts say this figure is not a full accounting, and that the real toll could be three times higher.



[Pkg]



This summer, the monsoon season ended early followed by an extreme record heat wave. Patients of heat-related illnesses began to surface in the several hundreds each week nationwide from mid-July. The death toll reached a record 48. However some experts say the actual death toll could be much higher, more than triple this figure. This is because deaths that occurred at some 500 emergency rooms across the country are only tallied in the data compiled by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This data does not reflect cases where patients of existing ailments die from symptoms that have gotten worse due to the heat wave.



[Soundbite] Prof. Chang Jae-yeon(Ajou University) : "The death toll also includes patients with existing diseases and not only those who die directly from heat-related illnesses. KCDC's tally is very narrow in this sense."



In fact, Statistics Korea data on heat fatalities issued a year later found that the figure was as much as six times higher than the KCDC tally. Additionally, this year, the heat-related death toll, now estimated at 48, could be much higher and even rise to three digits. What's more concerning is the fact that extreme heat is forecast to be a frequent event from now on due to global warming. Accurate data gathering is urgently necessary to draft detailed prevention measures for the elderly, patients and those in the lower income bracket who may be short of means in facing extreme weather conditions.

News Today

