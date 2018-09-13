기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Fruit farmers face a challenge ahead of the Chuseok holiday. Their harvest is down sharply this year following the Summer heat wave and drought. Even the fruits that have been salvaged are not in the best condition.
This orchard is ready to ship out its produce for the upcoming Chuseok holiday. However, pears that used to be hanging plentifully from the trees are not as bountiful this year. In past years, this tree harvested over 150 pears. This year, only about 30. The main culprit is the cold weather damage the fruit suffered at the beginning of the year.
[Soundbite] Kim Jeong-rok(Pear Farmer) : "The harvest volume will likely drop by 50-60%."
In this apple orchard... a similar situation. Sturdy, larger-size apples good for gifts or display on ancestral food tables are rarely seen. Most of them are two thirds the size as in past years. Some are really tiny, smaller than a human fist. The apples did not receive sufficient water supply during the unprecedented heat wave and severe drought. Prices are forecast to sharply rise as Koreans prepare for the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday. First grade fruit in top condition is all the more scarce this year.
[Soundbite] Jin Jeong-dae(Chungju Agricultural Technology Center) : "Larger apples are few which will obviously push up the price."
Smaller harvests resulting from climate change and subsequent higher prices are discouraging the holiday spirit for both farmers and consumers alike.
[Pkg]
- Poor Fruit Harvest
[Pkg]
[Pkg]
