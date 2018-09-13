Tech & Safety News Today 입력 2018.09.13 (15:13) 수정 2018.09.13 (15:33)

[Anchor Lead]



Safety is a serious social issue in Korea these days, especially following the collapse of a kindergarten building and deadly school bus crashes. Internet-of-Things technologies connecting people and all kinds of gadgets are increasingly being used to protect people from accidents.



[Pkg]



A kindergarten building collapsed on September 6 quite suddenly. Had the accident happened during the daytime when children were there, it could have been a massive disaster. Could such accidents be predicted more accurately and swiftly? A technology that can detect vibrations and tilting even in small buildings such as private homes and schools and send alerts in real time has been developed. It remotely transmits information detected from the sensors installed in the pillars of a structure via wireless Internet. Thanks to this technology, the status of the building can be monitored in real time.



[Soundbite] Ahn Jong-sun(Safety Management System Developer) : "Because many accidents occur in older buildings and near construction sites, this technology detects vibrations and tilting around the clock in real time and warns people of possible danger."



A firefighting technology combining fire detectors and surveillance cameras has also recently been unveiled. When a fire breaks out, the surveillance camera immediately points to the sensors that have detected smoke and shows the safest escape route.



[Soundbite] Use this route to escape. Exit the building.



The use of GPS sensors can help prevent leaving children in vehicles and provide notifications when elderly people living alone pass away in their homes. From smart helmets transmitting what rescue workers see to the situation room in real time to intelligent security cameras that can recognize people's faces and movements... Internet-of-Things (IOT) technologies that connect people and things are contributing more and more in creating a safer society.

Tech & Safety

