[Anchor Lead]



Actress Jeon Do-yeon, known for her best actress award at the Cannes film festival, will work together with actor Jung Woo-sung for the first time in a movie. This new film's star-studded lineup includes other household names of Korean cinema, fueling keen interest. This and more in today’s entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Woo-sung will star in the film titled "Beasts that Cling to the Straw." The production agency says the cast is complete and filming began last week. Other big name film stars such as Youn Yuh-jung and Bae Sung-woo are also among the cast. "Beasts that Cling to the Straw" is an adaptation of a Japanese novel of the same title. The story follows events that unravel after people in a desperate situation come upon a mysterious dead body and a bag of cash. Fans are excited to see Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Woo-sung appear in the same movie for the very first time. The production agency said Jeon will completely transform from her previous roles in the new film, as the anticipation builds. American TV networks have been in competition with each other to bring K-pop sensation BTS to their talk shows. The boy band arrived in the US on Monday for their tour. Popular US TV shows are known to be requesting their appearance. TV host James Corden wrote on social media, wishing for the Korean boy band to come out and sing on his show. Model and TV personality Tyra Banks who hosts "America's Got Talent" has also expressed hope to meet with BTS again. In Korea, congratulations are pouring in over BTS's latest feat as they topped the Billboard 200 for a second time. The presidential office congratulated BTS on its English Twitter account, and hash tagged words from their songs' lyrics. Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon also tweeted saying that only superstars like The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra have topped Billboard twice in a year.

