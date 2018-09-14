Humanitarian Decision News Today 입력 2018.09.14 (15:06) 수정 2018.09.14 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



The Justice Ministry’s immigration office on Jeju Island says it has decided to allow 23 Yemini nationals seeking asylum to remain in the country on humanitarian grounds.



The office said Friday those who were granted permission to stay include families with children, pregnant women, minors, and those with bodily injuries.



Officials clarified, however, that the asylum seekers who were either fleeing from a civil war zone or forced conscription in their country will not be granted official refugee status as they failed to meet the related criteria.



Under UN Refugee Convention guidelines, in order to gain refugee status one must have fled his or her country over fear of being persecuted for their race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political views.



The humanitarian stay permits, which will allow the 23 Yemenis to stay in South Korea for one year, should be extended every year.

Humanitarian Decision

입력 2018.09.14 (15:06) 수정 2018.09.14 (15:12) News Today

