Liaison Office News Today 입력 2018.09.14 (15:07) 수정 2018.09.14 (15:13)

[Anchor Lead]



An inter-Korean liaison office has opened in the North Korean city of Kaesong in line with the Panmunjeom Statement reached between the leaders of the two Koreas in April. Now the South and the North can communicate around the clock all year round.



[Pkg]



The opening ceremony of the inter-Korean liaison office began at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Kaesong Industrial Complex. It included the unveiling of the signboard and the signing of an agreement. The South Korean officials attending the ceremony included Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyun as well as officials from the National Assembly, academia, the government and civic groups. The list also included entrepreneurs from the Kaesong Industrial Complex. They visited the North for the first time since the complex was shut down in February 2016. However, a Unification Ministry official added that their participation in the ceremony had nothing to do with the resumption of the complex. The inter-Korean liaison office has begun its duties upon its opening. The South Korean head of the office, Unification Vice Minister Chun Hae-sung, held the first meeting with North Korean officials on Friday. The office shared by South and North Korean officials will be in charge of liaison duties, organizing meetings and promoting exchanges. The opening of the liaison office was in line with the Panmunjeom Statement signed at the inter-Korean summit back in April. Its opening was initially scheduled for August, but it was postponed due to controversy over a violation of sanctions against the North during its construction.

