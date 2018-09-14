Deadly Gas Leak News Today 입력 2018.09.14 (15:09) 수정 2018.09.14 (15:16)

[Anchor Lead]



CCTV footage has been released of Samsung Electronics' response to the carbon dioxide leak at the company's Giheung plant. The in-house firefighters were called to the scene of the gas leakage accident, which left three casualties. But now criticisms have mounted over whether Samsung's response was adequates.



[Pkg]



Six minutes after the carbon dioxide leak alarm went off, two in-house firefighters of Samsung Electronics arrive at the scene. Six more firefighters carrying oxygen tanks show up four minutes later. Another 13 minutes pass before a rescue worker wearing a gas mask collapses as soon as he gets off the elevator. Rescue workers drag the unconscious contractors by their legs out of the elevator. They conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but there are no stretchers to carry them out. Roughly 30 minutes passed from the moment Samsung became aware of the accident to the loading of the two victims into the ambulance. Samsung Electronics claimed that its in-house firefighters responded promptly, right after the gas leak. But their attempt to deal with the accident without reporting it to the official firefighting authorities caused a fiery backlash at their inadequate rescue efforts. Samsung explained that it took their rescue workers some time to find the unconscious men because they were unaware of that situation when they were called to the scene. The company added the rescue workers all have national emergency response licenses.

