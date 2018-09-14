Diaper Contamination News Today 입력 2018.09.14 (15:10) 수정 2018.09.14 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



Users of baby diapers and women’s sanitary pads are being urged to check the products for larvae. Several cases of such contamination have been reported as the worms can penetrate product packaging during storage and distribution.



[Pkg]



This couple, the parents of nine-month-old twins could not believe their eyes when they opened a pack of diapers recently. A larva measuring one centimeter in size was squirming in the diapers. The diapers were produced by a famous domestic company in July. The couple purchased them from an official online distributor.



[Soundbite] (Consumer) : "It's quite unsettling to think that there might have been worms in my baby's diapers before that I hadn't noticed. I now remember seeing bite marks on my baby's hips."



The manufacturer presumes that it was probably the larva of mealworm. The manufacturer added that it provides refunds and exchanges for products where larvae are found.



[Soundbite] (Staff at Diaper Manufacturing Company(Voice Modified)) : "Larvae cannot survive in the diapers because they are manufactured in high temperature under high pressure."



Mealworm larvae can penetrate product packaging using their sharp teeth. In fact, many consumers have posted messages on the Internet saying that they discovered larvae in baby diapers as well. And thus, manufacturers are looking for ways to develop packaging materials that are resistant to insects.

