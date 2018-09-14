Drowsy Driving News Today 입력 2018.09.14 (15:12) 수정 2018.09.14 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



Accidents caused by drowsy driving are on the rise these days. Many blame harsh working conditions for truck drivers, who cannot afford to take frequent breaks because of commission fees.



[Pkg]



Freight that used to be loaded in a truck spilled onto the driver's seat. The accident occurred at midnight on September 14 on Gyeongbu Expressway. A 4.5-ton truck driven by a 58-year-old driver crashed into two other trucks that were parked on the roadside. On September 2, another truck crashed into a passenger car on Jungbu Naeryuk Expressway, killing a father and a son. The cause of the accident: drowsy driving. The parking lot of this highway resting stop is full of trucks. They are here to take a break after driving long distances, but can only afford to rest for no longer than ten minutes.



[Soundbite] (Truck Driver(Voice Modified)) : "I don't have time to rest sufficiently. I only have time to use the bathroom and have a cup of coffee. (What do you do when you feel sleepy?) I take a nap for 10 minutes and resume driving."



Truck drivers say they have no other choice but to drive day and night, in order to pay monthly commission fees to transportation firms and brokers.



[Soundbite] Min Byung-soo(Cargo Workers' Union) : "Truck drivers are not paid properly for their work because of exploitation by brokers and transportation companies."



More than 600 accidents occurred on expressways across the nation over the past three years caused by sleep deprived truck drivers. They resulted in 138 lives lost. Dangerous driving caused by fatigue and harsh working conditions continues to jeopardize people's lives on highways.

News Today

