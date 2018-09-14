Containing MERS News Today 입력 2018.09.14 (15:14) 수정 2018.09.14 (15:29)

Three years ago, during Korea's first MERS epidemic, 38 out of the 186 people who were confirmed to have contracted the respiratory disease died. There was a major flaw in the infectious disease containment system then. Here’s a look at how Gyeonggi-do Province is now bracing itself against the MERS epidemic.



When a person suspected of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is discovered, the patient must be transported in a negative pressure ambulance. When such an ambulance is not available, an emergency vehicle where the driver's compartment is completely separated from the patient would suffice. Currently, there are three negative pressure ambulances in the Gyeonggi-do area. They are stationed at Bundang, Uiwang, and Paju Fire Stations. Unlike ordinary ambulances, these negative pressure ones come with a sealed-off space.



[Soundbite] Yang In-gyu(Captain, Bundang Fire Station) : "Talking with the driver is impossible. So, there is an intercom inside the vehicle."



Air pressure can be adjusted with the buttons. Those suspected of MERS would be transported to a hospital equipped with negative pressure facilities. General patients are barred from entering the ward. Each room can be accessed by walking through two doors. It's to maintain the air pressure low inside the room even when medical staff enter. Wearing disposable protective gear is a must. Once a patient's sample is collected here, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention or the Health and Environment Research Institute collects the sample to determine whether the patient positively has MERS. Currently, eight hospitals in Gyeonggi-do Province have 50 negative pressure rooms. During the first MERS outbreak in 2015, there were only seven negative pressure rooms in the province. The provincial disaster response center asks residents not to visit hospitals on their own if they notice any MERS symptoms like fever or breathing difficulties and rather report it to the authorities immediately. The Gyeonggi-do disaster response authorities are closely watching two people who came in close contact with the MERS-confirmed patient and 108 other who had general contacts.

