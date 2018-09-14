Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.09.14 (15:16) 수정 2018.09.14 (15:31)

[Anchor Lead]



Veteran singer Cho Yong-pil and his fans donated 130 kilograms of rice to those in need, marking his 50th anniversary of debut. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Veteran singer Cho Yong-pil has generated buzz for what he did with his fans to mark the 50th anniversary of his debut. According to organizers, the singer held a commemorative concert at Suwon Stadium over the first weekend of September. After the show was over, Cho and his fans donated 130 kilograms of rice to those in need. They made the donation to reach out to needy people, instead spending the money on short-lived flowers, which are typically considered an indispensable part of a celebratory event. A rice seller said that roughly 7,400 kilograms of rice have been donated under the name of the singer. The rice has been delivered to orphanages and social welfare facilities chosen by Cho and his fan club. Cho embarked on a nationwide concert tour in May starting with Seoul. His concerts attracted around 120,000 viewers in the first half of this year. Cho will hold concerts in Daejeon on Saturday and Yeosu next month. The main round of the global edition of the famed KBS Singing Competition TV show was held at KBS Hall in Seoul. Koreans from around the world are competing in this special edition. The contest was held as part of the 2018 Korean Festival, a culture and arts event hosted by the Overseas Koreans Foundation. Sixteen teams that passed the preliminary stage in ten countries including the US, China and Brazil took part in the main round and showcased their vocal talent. Seasoned anchor Song Hae and queen of trot music Hong Jin-young co-emceed the show while Hyun Sook and Nam Jin appeared as guest singers. The global edition of the KBS Singing Competition will be aired on KBS 1TV during the Korean thanksgiving Chuseok holiday on September 23rd.

