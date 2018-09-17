Inter-Korean Summit News Today 입력 2018.09.17 (14:59) 수정 2018.09.17 (15:03)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will hold two summits during three days, the first after a luncheon on Tuesday.



In a briefing at a press center for the summit in central Seoul on Monday, Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok said the president will depart for Pyongyang from Seoul Air Base at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday and arrive in the North’s capital at around 10 a.m.



He said the two leaders will hold another summit on Wednesday before releasing a press statement, adding that the meetings could produce a military accord on preventing armed clashes between the two Koreas.



Meanwhile, an advance team comprising Cheong Wa Dae's working-level officials in charge of security, logistics and the coverage of the summit, as well as reporters from KBS, the main live broadcaster of the meeting, left for Pyongyang on Sunday.

