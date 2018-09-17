Special Delegation News Today 입력 2018.09.17 (15:00) 수정 2018.09.17 (15:05)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae announced the list of delegates to the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang. The 52-member special delegation includes the executives of four major conglomerates, party chiefs, and a middle school student the youngest special delegate, who has her grandfather's older brother in the North.



[Pkg]



A list of delegates who will visit Pyongyang with President Moon Jae-in has been announced. First, there are 14 official delegates. They include National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Unification, National Defense, and Land, Infrastructure and Transport. From Cheong Wa Dae are National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong and presidential aide for economic affairs Kim Hyun-chul. This is the first time that a South Korean foreign affairs minister will make an official visit to Pyongyang. Apparently, she was included to facilitate the denuclearization negotiation, the key agenda for tomorrow's summit.



[Soundbite] Im Jong-seok(Organizing Committee for Inter-Korean Summit in Pyongyang) : "If the first summit was "the new start to peace," the third summit will be mean "peace would make a new future."



Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong will also accompany the president to Pyongyang. Heads of four conglomerates, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and LG Group CEO Koo Kwang-mo, are among the special economic delegates. As for political representatives, only those who accepted the invitation - the heads of the Democratic Party, the Justice Party, and the Party for Democracy and Peace - will join the delegation. The youngest special delegate is 9th grader Kim Gyu-yeon, who had written a letter to her grandfather's older brother in North Korea at the inter-Korean reunion last month that she wanted to see him in person.



[Soundbite] Kim Gyu-yeon(Youngest Special Delegate) : "One of my wishes was to see my grandfather's older brother in the North. I'm glad that I got this opportunity to make that wish come true."



Sports stars going to Pyongyang are football coach Cha Bum-kun, who had proposed joint hosting of the FIFA World Cup with North Korea, and table tennis champion Hyun Jung-hwa, who had played for the unified Korean team at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships in Chiba, Japan. The labor sector will send the presidents of the two largest trade unions. From the entertainment sector, rapper Zico and singer Ailee were selected to perform in Pyongyang. The presidential office said that various people from different walks of life were included in the delegation to allow the new generation a view of Pyongyang.

Special Delegation

입력 2018.09.17 (15:00) 수정 2018.09.17 (15:05) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae announced the list of delegates to the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang. The 52-member special delegation includes the executives of four major conglomerates, party chiefs, and a middle school student the youngest special delegate, who has her grandfather's older brother in the North.



[Pkg]



A list of delegates who will visit Pyongyang with President Moon Jae-in has been announced. First, there are 14 official delegates. They include National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Unification, National Defense, and Land, Infrastructure and Transport. From Cheong Wa Dae are National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong and presidential aide for economic affairs Kim Hyun-chul. This is the first time that a South Korean foreign affairs minister will make an official visit to Pyongyang. Apparently, she was included to facilitate the denuclearization negotiation, the key agenda for tomorrow's summit.



[Soundbite] Im Jong-seok(Organizing Committee for Inter-Korean Summit in Pyongyang) : "If the first summit was "the new start to peace," the third summit will be mean "peace would make a new future."



Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong will also accompany the president to Pyongyang. Heads of four conglomerates, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and LG Group CEO Koo Kwang-mo, are among the special economic delegates. As for political representatives, only those who accepted the invitation - the heads of the Democratic Party, the Justice Party, and the Party for Democracy and Peace - will join the delegation. The youngest special delegate is 9th grader Kim Gyu-yeon, who had written a letter to her grandfather's older brother in North Korea at the inter-Korean reunion last month that she wanted to see him in person.



[Soundbite] Kim Gyu-yeon(Youngest Special Delegate) : "One of my wishes was to see my grandfather's older brother in the North. I'm glad that I got this opportunity to make that wish come true."



Sports stars going to Pyongyang are football coach Cha Bum-kun, who had proposed joint hosting of the FIFA World Cup with North Korea, and table tennis champion Hyun Jung-hwa, who had played for the unified Korean team at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships in Chiba, Japan. The labor sector will send the presidents of the two largest trade unions. From the entertainment sector, rapper Zico and singer Ailee were selected to perform in Pyongyang. The presidential office said that various people from different walks of life were included in the delegation to allow the new generation a view of Pyongyang.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보