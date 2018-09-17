Delivering Peace News Today 입력 2018.09.17 (15:03) 수정 2018.09.17 (15:07)

[Anchor Lead]



KBS will serve as a host broadcaster to air the upcoming inter-Korean summit across the world, as it did for the summit at the truce village of Panmunjeom. It will vividly deliver the historic moments of the third inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang. The main press center for the summit has also opened in Seoul. Let’s take a look.



[Pkg]



A huge placard reading "Peace, a New," the slogan of the upcoming inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, hangs outside a building. The main press center was unveiled with the inter-Korean summit in Pyongynag just two days away. It is equipped with an estimated 900-seat briefing room and an international broadcasting center. So far, roughly 2,700 journalists have registered, including correspondents from about 120 international news.



[Soundbite] Hwang Woong-jae(Chairman, Seoul Foreign Correspondents' Club) : "Around 450 journalists from foreign media outlets have registered. There’s great interest in this summit as it is being held in Pyongyang."



The historic moment of the two Korea's leaders meeting in Pyongyang will be carefully broadcast in real time through a large monitor. A KBS team consisting of five outside broadcasting vans and 18 staff members have already arrived in Pyongyang for the live coverage of the summit.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-kang(Head of KBS Summit Coverage Team) : "As the number of South Korean delegates to North Korea was reduced to some 200, the size of the KBS broadcasting team has also considerably decreased. However, we will do our best to vividly broadcast the summit."



In line with its past successful broadcasts of various international events, KBS will relay the historic moments of the inter-Korean summit live, as it also did for the April summit at the truce village of Panmunjeom.

Delivering Peace

입력 2018.09.17 (15:03) 수정 2018.09.17 (15:07) News Today

