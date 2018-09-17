Information Disclosure News Today 입력 2018.09.17 (15:05) 수정 2018.09.17 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



The personal information of serious sex crime convicts is being disclosed not only on the Internet but also by mail. But many are questioning the efficacy of such measures, as only households with underaged children can receive such notifications by mail.



[Pkg]



This neighborhood is home to an ex-convict who committed a sex crime on a minor. Only about 40 of the 200 households have received mail notifying them of the fact.



[Soundbite] (Neighbor of a Sex Offender (Voice Modified)) : "I never heard about that. Nobody knows who that person is. We have no way to tell. It's scary."



Mail notifying residents of sex offenders living nearby is only sent to households with underaged children and educational institutions. Because the measure is based on the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles from Sexual Abuse rather than the Special Act on Sex Crimes, ex-convicts' personal information can only be disclosed for the purpose of protecting minors. Therefore, those who share the personal information of sex criminals with others are subject to a fine.



[Soundbite] Jeon Hee-kyung(Nat’l Assembly Gender Equality and Family Committee) : "The Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles from Sexual Abuse is being excessively limited. This undermines the effect of disclosing personal information of criminals."



But the government has a different stance.



[Soundbite] Lee Young-min(Ministry of Gender Equality and Family) : "We must consider both the benefits of sending alerts by mail to more people and the infringement on sex offenders' basic rights."



The government began disclosing sex offenders' personal information eight years ago to prevent sex offenses. Currently, the personal information of some 4,800 sex offenders has been posted on the Internet amid controversy over the excessive restriction on information sharing.

