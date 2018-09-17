Refugee Status News Today 입력 2018.09.17 (15:06) 수정 2018.09.17 (15:11)

[Anchor Lead]



On September 14th, the Korean government granted permission for humanitarian stay to Yemenis asylum seekers. Yesterday, the first weekend following the government's decision, two opposing sides faced off one another from the opposite sides of a downtown street.



[Pkg]



On the first weekend following the government's decision to grant humanitarian stay to 23 Yemeni asylum seekers on Jejudo Island... Protesters who support refugees pointed out that Korea has to do more than solely grant them humanitarian stay.



[Soundbite] Lee Jeong-won(Pro-refugee Protester) : "The government determined that these Yemenis are not refugees. I think the government's decision is wrong."



They also argued that the problem is not the refugees themselves, but South Koreans' hatred toward them.



[Soundbite] "No to hatred toward refugees!"



Egyptian asylum seekers, who had stopped their hunger strike, also joined the protest. Participants of the pro-refugee protest say that refugees are no different from Koreans. But at the same time, just across the street, there were shouts from an anti-refugee protest calling for their deportation. Deport! Deport! They also had different views on the government's humanitarian stay permission. The protesters claimed that although the asylum seekers were determined as non-refugees, they still have not been deported. Heated words flew at the two opposing protests over issues of refugees for nearly two hours. Both sides jeered at each other and caused a big commotion while they were parading in the downtown area. Police deployed officers to the scene and braced for clashes among the protesters, but fortunately there were no serious confrontations.

Refugee Status

